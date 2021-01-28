“Met programmeren kun je levens redden”

Als je code schrijft een en fout maakt, kun je het vaak nog debuggen en verbeteren. De feedbackloops in softwareontwikkeling zijn heel kort.
Lena Jaschke
Competency Consultant
Ik kwam erachter dat ik niet alleen een fascinatie heb voor technologie, maar ook voor talentontwikkeling. Juist in de softwarewereld is het belangrijk om je te blijven ontwikkelen. In ons programma sporen we mensen aan altijd te blijven leren.
Lena Jaschke
Competency Consultant
When you write code and make a mistake, the compiler often will tell you and you can debug and correct for it. Feedback loops in software development are very short.
Lena Jaschke
Competency Consultant
Here I found out that it is not just technology that fascinates me, but people development as well. Especially in software, it is important to continue learning throughout your career. In this program, we encourage people to develop continuously, to never stop learning.
Lena Jaschke
Competency Consultant