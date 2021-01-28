Startpagina
Lena Jaschke
jan 28, 2021

“Met programmeren kun je levens redden”

Uit je comfortzone stappen is nooit gemakkelijk. Zeker niet als je al jarenlang heel bewust hebt toegewerkt naar je huidige rol.

Lena Jaschke deed het toch; als echte tech woman deed ze een stap opzij, van softwareontwikkeling naar HR. Ze werd verantwoordelijk voor het verder ontwikkelen van de softwarevaardigheden van 6.000 Philips-collega’s wereldwijd. “Het gaf me zo veel meer inzichten dan ik me voor had kunnen stellen.”

Wanneer raakte je voor het eerst geïnteresseerd in technologie?
“Als kind wilde ik altijd snappen hoe dingen werken. Ik weet nog dat ik een kapotte mobiele telefoon kocht toen ik 12 was, gewoon om te kijken of ik hem kon repareren.”

En lukte dat?
"Uiteindelijk probeerde ik een heel stel apparaten te repareren. Soms lukte dat, maar er waren ook momenten dat ik er niet uit kwam. Dat zelfs ervaren mensen zeiden: als het moederbord stuk is, kun je er niks meer dan doen. Dan kun je beter een nieuw apparaat kopen.”

“Door die ervaring realiseerde ik me dat ik waarschijnlijk meer geschikt was als softwareontwikkelaar. Als je code schrijft en een fout maakt, kun je het vaak nog debuggen en verbeteren. De feedbackloops in softwareontwikkeling zijn heel kort. Dat past bij mijn karakter – ik ben meer van de actie en niet altijd de meest geduldige persoon.”
Als je code schrijft een en fout maakt, kun je het vaak nog debuggen en verbeteren. De feedbackloops in softwareontwikkeling zijn heel kort.

Softwareontwikkeling is een breed vakgebied. Wat is jouw focus?
“Tijdens mijn studie Electrical Engineering and Information Technology in Kiel, Duitsland, raakte ik geïnteresseerd in digitale signaalverwerking. Ik werkte toen binnen Philips aan een project waarbij we features ontwikkelden voor een slim babyflesje. Zo gebruikten we bijvoorbeeld informatie over de stand en positie van het babyflesje om ouders informatie te geven over of de baby, bijvoorbeeld, goed dronk.”
“Maar ik ben zeker ook in aanraking gekomen met andere aspecten van softwareontwikkeling; tijdens mijn stage bij een softwarebedrijf in Hamburg ontwikkelde ik een interactieve game. Op een andere stage in India heb ik aan een opleidingsrobot gewerkt. Ik mocht een algoritme ontwikkelen dat de robot gezichtsherkenning zou geven, zodat die kon lopen en praten met de scholieren.”

Waarom ging je op stage in India?
"Bangalore is dé software-hub van de wereld; Philips heeft daar ook een grote innovatie-hub. Veel van de software die we elke dag gebruiken, komt er vandaan. Daarom wilde ik de Indiase cultuur en werkomgeving leren kennen; omdat ik koos voor een carrière in de software-wereld was er vast enorm veel te leren op de plek waar het allemaal gebeurt.”

Het klinkt alsof je erg goed hebt nagedacht over belangrijke keuzes in je carrière.
"Nou, niet altijd. Nadat ik mijn bachelor had afgerond, wist ik eigenlijk helemaal niet zo goed wat ik wilde. Ik wist dat ik softwareontwikkeling leuk vond; ik had bijvoorbeeld met heel veel plezier aan die interactieve game gewerkt. Maar ik realiseerde me ook dat ik een stuk zingeving zocht; een game ontwikkelen is leuk, maar de reden erachter klopte voor mij niet.”
“Toen ik bij Philips stageliep als factory engineer kwam ik voor het eerst in aanraking met medische technologie. Het omslagmoment kwam voor mij toen ik een ongeluk kreeg en ik in het ziekenhuis lag. Ik realiseerde me dat ik mijn software-skills in praktijk kon brengen om de medische wereld verder te brengen en zo het verschil te maken. Coderen is zoveel méér dan het ontwikkelen van een game; je kunt er levens mee redden.”

“Daarom solliciteerde ik op het management traineeship voor engineers bij Philips. Zo kon ik in drie jaar tijd drie compleet verschillende opdrachten doen en dus verschillende ervaringen opdoen. En zo kwam ik erachter dat ik niet alleen een fascinatie heb voor technologie, maar ook voor talentontwikkeling. Juist in de softwarewereld is het belangrijk om je te blijven ontwikkelen. In ons programma sporen we mensen aan om altijd te blijven leren.”
Ik kwam erachter dat ik niet alleen een fascinatie heb voor technologie, maar ook voor talentontwikkeling. Juist in de softwarewereld is het belangrijk om je te blijven ontwikkelen. In ons programma sporen we mensen aan altijd te blijven leren.

Welke rol had je binnen HR?
“Ik startte als HR Projects Manager en begeleidde een programma om wereldwijd software capabilities op te bouwen. In mijn huidige rol ben ik Competency Consultant bij het Software Center of Excellence. Ik zorg ervoor dat 6.000 collega’s hun software-vaardigheden continu kunnen blijven ontwikkelen. Mijn rol ondersteunt deze transitie en helpt met het tot stand brengen van een cultuur van een leven lang leren binnen Philips.”
Is je team ook zo internationaal?
"Zeker, we zijn met 15 en komen uit de VK, VS, Nederland, Spanje, Duitsland, Israël en India.”

Wat is het belangrijkste dat je tot nu toe geleerd hebt?
"Ik spoor ontwikkelaars altijd aan om de status quo uit te dagen; realiseer je hoeveel impact je kunt maken met software. Met de code die je schrijft, kun je de wereld veranderen, dus laat jezelf horen. Laat het weten aan de wereld.”

Elke dag proberen we manieren te vinden om het leven te verbeteren, soms in kleine stapjes, soms met grote sprongen. Binnen Philips werken veel talenten aan technologische innovaties op het gebied van zorg en gezondheid. In de serie Young Innovators komen deze vernieuwers aan het woord en vertellen ze waar ze aan werken, wat hen motiveert en wat hun ambities zijn voor de toekomst.
 
Meer weten over werken bij Philips?
“Coding can save lives”

Stepping out of your comfort zone is never easy. Especially not if you are in a professional position that you have deliberately worked towards for many years.

Lena Jaschke did it anyway; as a 'true tech woman' she decided to take a step aside, from software development to HR. She became responsible for advancing the software capabilities of 6,000 Philips colleagues across the globe. "It gave me more new insights and learnings than I could have imagined."

When did your interest in tech begin?
"As a kid I always wanted to understand how things work. I remember buying a broken mobile phone when I was 12, just for the sake of trying to fix it."

Did you succeed?
"Actually, I ended up trying to fix several devices. Sometimes I managed, but there were always instances when I just could not find the solution. Even experienced people would then tell me; if the motherboard is broken, you can't fix it, better buy a new one.

That experience made me realize that I am better wired to become a software engineer. When you write code and make a mistake, the compiler often will tell you and you can debug and correct for it. Feedback loops in software development are very short. That fits my character - I am an actionable person, not always the most patient one."
When you write code and make a mistake, the compiler often will tell you and you can debug and correct for it. Feedback loops in software development are very short.

Software development is a broad discipline. What is your main focus?
"During my studies of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology in Kiel, Germany, I learned that I have a special interest in digital signal processing. One of the projects I worked on within Philips was about developing features for a smart baby bottle. This required taking input signals about the position of a baby bottle and turning that into valuable information for parents so that they know, for example, that the baby is drinking well.”
“But I have certainly been in touch with other areas of software development as well; during an internship at a software company in Hamburg, I was asked to design an interactive computer game. Later, I went to India to work on a robot for education purposes. In this internship, I could apply my knowledge of computer vision to develop a face recognition algorithm so that the robot could walk and interact with kids.”

Why did you choose to do an internship in India?
“Bangalore is the software hub of the world; Philips has an innovation hub there as well. So much of our software nowadays comes from that city. I figured that if I wanted to pursue a career in software, getting to know the working environment and Indian culture better will provide me with extremely valuable insights.”

It sounds like your career choices have been very conscious.
“Not always, though. After I finished my bachelor program, for example, I was actually quite uncertain about the direction I wanted to follow. I knew I enjoyed software development; I really liked working on that computer game, for example. But it did make me realize that I care a lot about the purpose of my work; developing the game is fun, but the reason why just didn't feel right for me.”
“During an internship at Philips as a factory engineer, I first got in touch with medical technology. The turning moment came when I had quite a bad accident and was in the hospital. I realized that in medical technology I would be able to put my skills in software development into practice and actually make a difference in the world. Coding can be so much more than computer games; it can save lives.”

“That is why I applied for a management traineeship in engineering at Philips. It allowed me to do three completely different assignments in three years’ time, to experience and learn different things. Here I found out that it is not just technology that fascinates me, but people development as well. Especially in software, it is important to continue learning throughout your career. In this program, we encourage people to develop continuously, to never stop learning.”
Here I found out that it is not just technology that fascinates me, but people development as well. Especially in software, it is important to continue learning throughout your career. In this program, we encourage people to develop continuously, to never stop learning.

What role did you have in HR?
"First, as an HR Projects Manager, I was leading a global program for software capability building. My current role is Competency Consultant in the Software Center of Excellence, which means facilitating the development of software capabilities for more than 6,000 colleagues across the world. I see this as a transformational role; to make it a part of people's habits to continuously develop themselves and establish a growth mindset and learning culture throughout Philips."
Is your team global as well?
"Definitely, we are around 15 people from the UK, US, Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Israel and India."

What would you say your most important learnings have been so far?
"I would always encourage fellow developers to challenge the status quo and realize what impact we can make with software. You may change the world with the code you write. So be vocal about it and let the world know."

 
Every day we are looking for ways to improve life - sometimes in small steps, sometimes in big leaps. Within Philips, many talents are working on technological innovations for care and health. In the Young Innovators series, these innovators have their say; what are they working on? What drives them? What are their ambitions for the future?

Learn more about careers at Philips

