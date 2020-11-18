Oud-verpleegkundige helpt als vrijwilliger op IC in strijd tegen COVID

Many Philips employees know their way around the healthcare industry, but few have seen the inside of hospitals from so many different angles as Vincent Vrayenne. He started his career as a nurse, then joined Philips as a clinical application specialist on monitoring solutions.

Now, as an account manager, he recently added a new and unique experience, when he volunteered in the weekend at the intensive care unit (ICU) of his former hospital in Liège: "They needed this help really badly, to fight the current corona wave."

As an account manager, Vincent helps hospitals to select and implement the best solutions in the field of Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care (MA&TC). His experience as a nurse helps him to understand the needs, opportunities and challenges that hospitals deal with.