Oud-verpleegkundige helpt als vrijwilliger op IC in strijd tegen COVID

Veel Philips-medewerkers kennen hun weg binnen de zorg. Maar slechts weinigen hebben de binnenkant van ziekenhuizen vanuit zoveel verschillende kanten gezien als Vincent Vrayenne. Hij begon zijn carrière als verpleegkundige en startte daarna bij Philips als klinisch applicatiespecialist op het gebied van patiëntmonitoring.
Nu werkt hij als accountmanager en onlangs kwam er een nieuwe, bijzondere ervaring binnen een ziekenhuis bij. In het weekend zette hij zich in als vrijwilliger op de intensive care unit (ICU) van zijn voormalige werkgever, het CHU-ziekenhuis in Luik: "Ze hadden deze hulp heel hard nodig, om de huidige coronagolf te bestrijden."
Als accountmanager helpt Vincent ziekenhuizen bij het selecteren en implementeren van de beste oplossingen op het gebied van Monitoring Analytics en Therapeutic Care (MA&TC). Zijn ervaring als verpleegkundige helpt hem om de behoeften, mogelijkheden en uitdagingen te begrijpen waarmee ziekenhuizen dagelijks te maken hebben.
Monitoringoplossingen worden momenteel door veel ziekenhuizen gebruikt om COVID-19 patiënten op afstand in de gaten te kunnen houden. Biosensoren kunnen vitale functies van een afstand meten, zoals bloeddruk en hartslag. Verpleegkundigen hoeven hierdoor minder vaak naar geïnfecteerde patiënten te gaan, waardoor de kans op besmetting wordt verkleind. Ook kunnen ziekenhuizen zo besparen op het gebruik van beschermende kleding en maskers.
Toen de tweede coronagolf België trof, besloot Vincent ook op een andere manier te helpen: als verpleegkundige. "Ik hoorde van veel oud-collega's dat ze niet konden werken, omdat ze ziek waren of gewoonweg te moe. Dus belde ik naar het CHU, het ziekenhuis waar ik als verpleegkundige heb gewerkt, met de vraag of ik misschien in het weekend kon helpen."
Ik hoorde van veel oud-collega's dat ze niet konden werken, omdat ze ziek waren of gewoonweg te moe. Dus belde ik naar het CHU, het ziekenhuis waar ik als verpleegkundige heb gewerkt, met de vraag of ik misschien in het weekend kon helpen.
Vincent Vrayenne
Account manager
Het ziekenhuis accepteerde het aanbod graag. En het was snel geregeld: "Ik belde op een woensdag, de volgende dag was het papierwerk klaar, en ik kon de volgende zaterdag al beginnen met werken."
Het was zeventien jaar geleden dat hij de binnenkant van een ICU als verpleegkundige zag. "Ik hoopte dat ik mijn werk nog steeds zou kunnen doen. En sindsdien is er veel veranderd, maar gelukkig heb ik echt kunnen helpen."
Hij heeft zich nooit onveilig gevoeld tijdens zijn werk. "Er is veel bescherming. De voorzorgsmaatregelen zijn erg goed. Ik denk zelfs dat het veilig is om te zeggen dat je buiten een ICU meer risico loopt op een infectie dan wanneer je erin zit."
Voor Vincent voelde de ervaring vooral als betekenisvol. "In mijn werk help ik ziekenhuizen altijd om de gezondheidszorg te verbeteren. Ik ben echt dankbaar voor de mogelijkheid die ik heb gehad om te kunnen helpen waar dit het meest nodig was, en zo direct bij te dragen aan een crisis die zich in de zorg afspeelt."
In mijn werk help ik ziekenhuizen altijd om de gezondheidszorg te verbeteren. Ik ben echt dankbaar voor de mogelijkheid die ik heb gehad om te kunnen helpen waar dit het meest nodig was, en zo direct bij te dragen aan een crisis die zich in de zorg afspeelt.
Vincent Vrayenne
Account manager
"De situatie in Luik is momenteel zeer ernstig, zelfs de internationale media berichten over de hoge COVID-infectiecijfers in onze regio. Momenteel wordt 75 procent van de bedden bezet door COVID-patiënten en veel ziekenhuizen brengen patiënten over naar andere landen."
De druk die nu op de medische professionals wordt uitgeoefend is volgens Vincent nauwelijks te onderschatten. "Ze zitten in een stressvolle situatie, in principe sinds februari, maart. Toen ik met eigen ogen zag hoe sterk ze zich houden in de strijd tegen deze pandemie, realiseer ik me meer dan ooit hoeveel respect we hen verschuldigd zijn."
Many Philips employees know their way around the healthcare industry, but few have seen the inside of hospitals from so many different angles as Vincent Vrayenne. He started his career as a nurse, then joined Philips as a clinical application specialist on monitoring solutions.
Now, as an account manager, he recently added a new and unique experience, when he volunteered in the weekend at the intensive care unit (ICU) of his former hospital in Liège: "They needed this help really badly, to fight the current corona wave."
As an account manager, Vincent helps hospitals to select and implement the best solutions in the field of Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care (MA&TC). His experience as a nurse helps him to understand the needs, opportunities and challenges that hospitals deal with.
Monitoring solutions are currently used by many hospitals to monitor COVID-19 patients from a distance. Biosensors can measure vital signs, such as blood pressure and heartbeat. This lowers the need for nurses to go to infected patients, reducing the chance that hospital staff will be infected. Patient monitoring also saves on the use of scarce protective clothing and masks.
When the second corona wave hit Belgium, Vincent decided to help in a different way as well: as a nurse. "I heard from many former colleagues that they were not able to work, due to illness or because they are simply too tired. So I called the CHU de Liège hospital and asked if maybe I could help out during the weekends."
I heard from many former colleagues that they were not able to work, due to illness or because they are simply too tired. So I called the CHU de Liège hospital and asked if maybe I could help out during the weekends.
Vincent Vrayenne
Account manager
That offer was gladly accepted - and quickly. "I called on a Wednesday, the next day the paperwork was ready, and I started working there the next Saturday."
It had been seventeen years since he saw the inside of an ICU as a nurse. "I hoped I would still be able to do my job. And a lot has changed since then, but fortunately I have been able to really help out."
He never felt unsafe during his work. "There is a lot of protection. Precautionary measures are so good, that I think it is safe to say that you run more risk of getting infected outside the ICU than when you are in one."
For Vincent, the experience added a new sense of purpose to his work. "In my job, I'm always helping hospitals to improve healthcare. I am grateful that I now had the ability to help in such a way when it was needed the most and to directly contribute to a crisis that is happening in a hospital."
In my job, I'm always helping hospitals to improve healthcare. I am grateful that I now had the ability to help in such a way when it was needed the most and to directly contribute to a crisis that is happening in a hospital.
Vincent Vrayenne
Account manager
"The situation in Liège is currently very severe, even international media are reporting about the high COVID infection numbers in our region. Currently 75 percent of the beds are occupied by COVID patients and many hospitals are transferring patients to other countries."
According to Vincent, it is hard to underestimate the pressure that is on hospital professionals at the moment. "They have been in a stressful situation, basically since February, March. When I saw how strong they are in their fight against this disease, I realized more than ever how much respect we owe them."