House rules

In the interests of safety and to protect the collection, the following rules must be observed at all times during your visit to the Philips museum:

1. General provisions: Definitions

1.1 The Philips Museum: a building situated at the address Emmasingel 31, 5611 AZ Eindhoven and with Chamber of Commerce number 17008551, the purpose of which is to enable visitors to experience the Philips story in a museum setting.

1.2 The Philips Museum Building: the public areas in the Philips Museum Building situated at Emmasingel 31 in Eindhoven.

1.3 Visitor: a person entering the Philips Museum Building in order to view an exhibition or, having received an invitation, to attend a reception, conference, lecture or similar meeting in the Philips Museum Building.

1.4 Admission ticket: a ticket providing a visitor with access to the exhibition rooms in the Philips Museum during regular opening hours.

1.5 Proof of admission: an admission ticket (also in combination with a discount card) or a comparable document (such as a written invitation, voucher, annual pass), which provides access to a (specified) room or rooms in the Philips Museum Building.

1.6 Goods: all goods, including monies, cash values and papers of value.

1.7 Employees of the Philips Museum: all natural persons working in and around the Philips Museum Building on behalf of the Philips Museum.

1.8 Health complaints:

a) Colds, such as runny nose, sore throat, mild cough or elevated body temperature (up to 38 degrees Celsius).

b) Colds and fever (above 38 degrees Celsius) and / or shortness of breath. In this case, we ask the whole family to stay at home.

2. Applicability

2.1 These conditions are applicable to all visitors to the Philips Museum Building and also to all natural persons and/or legal entities whose services are used or have been used by the Philips Museum in the context of its mission.

2.2 These conditions are also applicable to special activities outside the regular opening hours and /or aimed at persons other than regular visitors, in the case of exclusive receptions.

2.3 Departures from these conditions are valid only if explicitly agreed in writing.

3. Access to the Philips Museum

3.1 Do not leave home for health complaints. Visitors are welcome if they and their housemates are free of complaints for at least 24 hours.

3.2 It is only allowed to come to the museum with more than 1 person if it is a party.

3.3 Visitors are in advance in possession of a valid (online) reservation with a valid entrance ticket for the day and the time slot (fixed start time) on which the booking was made; they arrive at the booked time to avoid queues. It is only possible to visit the museum without a reservation if the maximum capacity for the concerning timeslot is not reached.

3.4 A visitor is entitled to enter the Philips Museum only upon showing valid proof of admission.

3.5 A visitor will be refused (further) access to the Philips Museum if it is found that the proof of admission has not been issued by the Philips Museum or a body authorized to do so by the Philips Museum.

3.6 A visitor must, upon the first request, show the proof of admission to employees of the Philips Museum, failing which the Philips Museum may refuse the visitor access to the Philips Museum.

3.7 A visitor will not receive a refund of the admission price in the event of loss or theft of the proof of admission/admission ticket before he/she has entered the Philips Museum.

3.8 An admission ticket purchased in advance will automatically become invalid upon expiry of the date and/or time stated on the admission ticket.

3.8 A proof of admission/admission ticket cannot be exchanged.

3.10 The Philips Museum has the right to alter the regular opening hours in response to occasional exercises as part of the in-house emergency service (article 23 of the Occupational Health & Safety Act) or, in the event of an actual catastrophe, in response to a full or partial evacuation of the Philips Museum that is deemed necessary. Such an alteration of the regular opening hours does not entitle a visitor to a refund for payment of an admission charge.

4. Rules to be observed inside the Philips Museum Building

4.1 Visitors enter the Philips Museum Building at their own expense and risk.

4.2 While inside the Philips Museum Building visitors must conduct themselves in compliance with the safety regulations, public order and other rules governing visits to museums. Visitors are also obliged immediately to follow directions and instructions given by employees of the Philips Museum who are recognizable as such. If in the opinion of such an employee a visitor acts in any way that is contrary to these rules, norms, directions and instructions, the visitor may be refused further access to the Philips Museum Building without the Philips Museum being bound to reimburse any damage/loss.

4.3 It is not permitted to take bags, rucksacks, umbrellas, baby back carriers, prams (with the exception of pushchairs) or any other large objects into the Philips Museum Building. Visitors must make use of the lockers for non-foldable objects up to a size of an A4 bag. The Philips Museum may refuse to keep objects of a larger volume. The Philips Museum accepts no responsibility for damage to, or loss of, goods given by the visitor for safekeeping.

4.4 Wearing a mouth mask in the museum is mandatory. Except for children up to 13 years old. We do this on the basis of advice from the Brabant Southeast safety region.

4.5 The visitor is liable for any damage caused by an object or similar object which he/she has taken into the Philips Museum Building contrary to the provisions of clause.

4.6 The Philips Museum is entitled to refuse access to the Philips Museum Building permanently or for a specific period of time to a visitor who during one or more previous visits to the Philips Museum Building or to other museums has damaged an exhibit intentionally or as a consequence of negligence or gross negligence, or if there is a justified fear of damage caused by the visitor in some other way. The Philips Museum may in any case make such a visitor submit to the measures referred to in clause 6 of this article 4 during all his or her visits. The decision to refuse admission will be made known to the visitor without delay, if possible in writing.

4.7 In the event of catastrophes, for example the sudden disappearance of an art object, a terrorist attack or violence of a different order, the Philips Museum is entitled to close the doors and then to direct visitors who are present, one by one, to the exit. Visitors may then be requested to cooperate in bag searches and the like by or on behalf of the staff of the Philips Museum. Visitors may also be requested to give permission for a body search. A visitor who refuses to cooperate in a bag and/or body search will be requested to show proof of identity before leaving the Philips Museum Building.

5. Purchase of tickets and booking of tours

5.1 All prices are in Euro. Prices are the prices published on this website at the time you place the order. The prices published on the website include VAT.

5.2 Entrance tickets and tickets for guided tours in the Philips Museum can be purchased in advance via www.philips-museum.com. The agreement between the buyer and the Philips Museum is established at the moment that the Philips Museum has sent a confirmation by e-mail to the buyer.

5.3 Article 11.2 (privacy, opt-in arrangement) applies to all online purchases.

5.4 Tickets purchased online must be scanned upon arrival, by telephone or printed ticket.

5.5 The Philips Museum is not obliged to refund an unused entrance ticket or to book a tour.

6. Tour conditions

6.1 For group tours both inside and outside the museum, a maximum number of 6 people per guide applies.

6.2 School visits and other educational activities can take place again. The 1.5 meter distance rule must be observed between students and volunteers of the Philips Museum.

7. Code of conduct

7.1 Visitors to the Philips Museum Building:

a) Keep one and a half meters away from other visitors and employees of the museum.

b) are not allowed to offer goods of any kind whatsoever for sale to third parties, or to offer them free of charge

c) must not hinder other visitors, this being understood to include, without being restricted to, obstructing their view of exhibits for a long period or causing a noise nuisance (including the use of mobile telephones and other sound equipment)

d) are not allowed to take pets or animals into the Philips Museum Building, with the exception of areas where this is explicitly permitted or in the case of guide dogs for the blind

e) are not allowed to smoke

f) are not allowed to consume food, except in the café/restaurant, please note: visitors are also not allowed to consume self-brought food.

g) are not allowed to touch exhibits unless this is explicitly permitted; parents, teachers and guides must strictly ensure that exhibits are not touched by minors, individuals or groups in their charge. Children younger than 12 years of age are allowed to visit the museum only if they are accompanied by adults

h) Photography, video and film recording is permitted in the Philips Museum only for

personal use. Prior written permission must be obtained from the Philips Museum for

photography for commercial use or for publication, as well as for the use of lamps, flash

photography and/or tripods.7.2 Parents, teachers and guides are at all times responsible and liable for the conduct of the minors, individuals and groups in their charge.

7.3 Photographs, video and/or film recordings made in the Philips Museum must not be used for commercial purposes without the prior explicit written permission of the Philips Museum, in which case the appropriate list of tariffs will be applied.

8. Refunds

8.1 The following circumstances will in no case result in any obligation of the Philips Museum to refund monies or pay other damages to the visitor:

a) The non-visibility of exhibits from the permanent collection of the Philips Museum

b) The partial closure of the Philips Museum Building, including but not restricted to partial closure due to the setting-up or taking-down of exhibitions

c) Nuisance or inconvenience caused by other visitors, including but not restricted to noise, inappropriate behavior (including molestation), and theft

d) Loss/damage caused by other visitors

e) Nuisance or inconvenience caused by maintenance work, including but not restricted to refurbishment or the (re-) fitting-out of rooms

f) Nuisance or inconvenience caused by the malfunctioning of facilities in the Philips Museum Building.

8.2 In case of cancellation as a result of corona-related complaints, admission tickets can be sent. These tickets can be used to reserve a new date online. Refund of the purchase amount is not possible.

9. Liability

9.1 The Philips Museum is liable only for loss/damage suffered by a visitor as a direct consequence of gross negligence or intent on the part of the Philips Museum, and in that case

a) to no more than the amount paid by the insurer of the Philips Museum to the Philips Museum in respect of the loss/damage, or

b) the damages paid to the Philips Museum by a third party in respect of the loss/damage.

9.2 Liability of the Philips Museum for indirect loss/damage, including consequential loss/damage, loss of profit or wages, lost savings, etc., is excluded at all times.

9.3 The museum accepts no liability for loss/damage during public activities where it is explicitly stated that participation is at the participant’s own risk.

10. Force majeure

10.1 Any foreseeable or unforeseeable circumstance which hinders the Philips Museum to the extent that, temporarily or permanently, execution of the agreement is made onerous or impossible is deemed to be force majeure which means that any resulting shortcoming cannot be attributed to the Philips Museum.

10.2 Such circumstances are understood to include circumstances involving persons and /or services and/or institutions which the Philips Museum wishes to use in the execution of the visitor agreement, as well as everything which is deemed to be force majeure or a suspensive or resolutive condition for the aforementioned persons and/or services and/or institutions, as well as shortcomings attributable to them.

11. Lost property

11.1 Lost property found in the Philips Museum Building can either be handed to an employee or handed in at the cloakroom or information desk of the Philips Museum.

11.2 The Philips Museum will take lost property into safekeeping and, in the case of objects of value, will hand them over to the police in Eindhoven.

11.3 In the event that the supposed owner of an item of lost property claims that item, he/she will be given the choice of collecting the property or having it sent to him/her with payment of cash on delivery. In both cases the owner must be able to show proper proof of identity. Where the Philips Museum has doubt regarding the status of the supposed owner, the Philips Museum has the right to demand proof of ownership.

12. Privacy

12.1 Due to mandatory reservation, we keep the email address of the main booker of the e-tickets in case the GGD needs them for any contact investigation

13. Complaints procedure

13.1 The visitor can register a complaint by filling in the appropriate form that can be obtained from the information desk in the Philips Museum Building or by sending an email to info-museum@philips.com.

13.2 A visitor’s complaint will be investigated and answered in writing within 30 days.

14. Other conditions and applicable law

14.1 The applicability of these General Visitor Conditions is without prejudice to any other contractual conditions and/or rules of the Philips Museum which may be applicable.

14.2 These General Visitor Conditions and the agreement between the visitor and the Philips Museum are governed by Dutch law. Disputes arising from the agreement between the visitor and the Philips Museum will be brought before the competent court of law in Eindhoven.



These visiting conditions have been determined by the management of the Philips Museum, on 15 May 2020, in Eindhoven.