Syd Mead: Sci-fi legend & Philips designer

Syd Mead: reality ahead of schedule



As part of these wildcat activities, Syd Mead was brought on board at Philips. He ended up spending twelve years at the company, designing everyday products like shavers and televisions while imagining bold concepts for the far future. Mead’s vision went hand in glove with Philips: his futuristic designs worked because they were plausible. He described this approach as "Reality ahead of schedule" — a phrase that captures both his work as a visual futurist and Philips's own instinct to imagine boldly while staying grounded in real life. “We should celebrate and rehearse for a bright future and maybe it will come true. I don’t have time to illustrate misery or dystopian scenarios", said by Mead.



That shared instinct also helps explain why Philips sought out a 'futurist' like Mead in the first place. Working with outside creators reflects a habit that runs deep in Philips: questioning convention and imagining further, to keep design from settling into a comfortable sameness.



Mead first cut his teeth as a designer working for Ford, in their Advanced Styling’s Center. After leaving Ford to start his own company, he also started working for Hollywood. Star Trek, Aliens, Forbidden Planet, Mission to Mars and more productions all used objects and sets designed by Mead.



While Mead mostly worked on objects like shavers and coffee machines, he also majorly contributed to the TELL: the Teacher-assisting Electronic Learning Link. This project was part of a future vision for an electronic school - Philips’ reaction to rising illiteracy levels and a shortage of qualified teachers.