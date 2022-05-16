Exchanging music

Today, we listen to our personal playlists via our smartphones. In the 1970s and 1980s, however, there were no streaming services. You recorded the latest hits from the radio with your cassette recorder, preferably without the voice of the presenter or DJ talking through the music for the first few seconds. You could then carry the cassette tape around in your pocket, listen to it at any time, exchange it with friends and copy it. Releasing music by yourself was now also a possibility. New musical styles such as hip-hop, punk and other genres that emerged from subcultures found their way to the public faster and easier with a cassette tape. The principle of recording and playback was always the same. Worldwide. Regardless of the brand of tape or equipment. Did the tape jam? It was easy to fix: a pencil was enough. Was it torn? A piece of tape fixed it. And you could creatively personalize the card in the box.

