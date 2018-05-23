Japanese Spring

One such survivor was Abraham Liwer, the Jewish owner of a bicycle parts factory. After the Germans invaded Poland, he fled his town of Będzin with his wife and daughter to Lwów. Warned that the Soviet authorities had been informed that he was a capitalist, Abraham fled to Vilnius on his own. While there, he discovered that his wife and daughter had been deported to a labor camp in Siberia. Months later, after reaching Vladivostok, he succeeded in persuading the local NKVD authorities to contact Moscow on their behalf, and eventually his wife and daughter were released. From Vladivostok, like the other refugees arriving from Kaunas, they took a boat to Japan. There, with the help of Polish Ambassador Tadeusz Romer, half of them were issued valid destination visas to various countries; the others were sent to Shanghai for the duration of the war. Another survivor was Marcel Weijland, just twelve years old at the time. After fleeing Poland in September 1939, his family got in touch with Jan Zwartendijk in June 1940. Olga herself sought contact with the now 91-year-old Weijland. 'What struck me so much about his story was that he was a very ordinary child, who could even look back on that terrible time with nostalgia. For example, he remembered his own amazement at the Japanese spring, with all those cherry blossoms. And the fun he had at a temporary school in Vilnius. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Marcel and his family ended up in a Japanese camp, and in 1946 he finally got on a boat to Sydney, where he has always stayed.