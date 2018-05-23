When the company decided to focus on digitalization in the 1980s and 1990s – initially for consumer electronics– the researchers very soon realized that the digitalization of data could also radically change healthcare. Thanks to digitalization, it is now easier for medical practitioners to share patient data, and X-ray images can be stored so that they are more easily accessible. This optical technology is now used globally within the healthcare profession to scan cell tissue and to store the resulting images in digital format.

130 years of collaboration

Ground-breaking innovations like these are not something you achieve on your own, of course. Philips works closely together with partners in healthcare to develop new solutions. Why? Because they believe that effective co-creation gives rise to the best solutions. They look at every challenge from different perspectives and always with a fundamental understanding of people’s needs.

The first time Philips worked together with medical specialists was back in 1917. A radiologist from the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek hospital in Amsterdam asked if Philips would be able to repair an X-ray tube. That was the company’s first foray into the world of medical components and systems... and it led to ground-breaking X-ray systems.

Since the 1990s many disciplines have been involved in the development of new inventions. In recent years Philips has developed medical innovations that have become iconic, like the Ambient Experience in making scans. Launched in 2003, this ‘experience’ is now used around the globe. Thanks to the calming and relaxing environment, patients don’t just feel less stressed, they are also better able to lie still, which means that scans can be completed more quickly. The development of the Ambient Experience is a good example of effective cooperation between researchers and designers, medical practitioners and the patients, for whose benefit the Ambient Experience was designed in the first place.