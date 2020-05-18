The Philips Museum is and will remain closed for the time being. But the museum shop is full of nice things that you can order, collect and pay in a responsible way.

We have an idea for anyone who feels like a walk or bike ride with a goal: make an appointment with the Philips Museum and collect one of these products. Sending by post is also possible, ask for the possibilities.

You can place your order at dv-museum@philips.com and make an appointment with one of the colleagues when you come to collect the items. This is generally possible on weekdays between 9 AM - 5 PM.

You can simply pay at the door, with a mobile card machine.

We hope to see you soon!