Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
NL

Search terms

Museum

Virtual tour Philips Museum


     

We regularly offer (free) virtual tours through the Philips Museum. The museum is closed for the time being, a virtual tour is therefore a good way to get an impression of the Philips Museum. What does it look like, such a virtual tour? Curator of the Philips Museum, Sergio Derks, will share his screen with you and "walk" through the virtual museum. He tells special stories and anecdotes. Similar to a guided tour. Of course we cannot cover everything in a short period of time, we will be experimenting in the coming period and we will work with themes. The theme of the next virtual tour is: Vinyl! About the Philips record industry.

 

The Vinyl Virtual Tour! is scheduled for Thursday January 28, from 8:00 PM - 8:45 PM. Below you will find the link to the registration form. After registering, you will receive an email with a link to the virtual tour. This link (from Microsoft Teams) gives direct access to the virtual tour.

 

Have fun and let us know what you think in the Q&A.

 

Virtual tour 28 January
Back to news

More news:

Practical information

Practical information
House rules
Museum café
Museum shop

Accessibility

The Philips Museum is accessible for wheelchair and mobility scooter

Guide dogs allowed

Kidsproof 2019

Contact

Philips Museum
Emmasingel 31

5611 AZ Eindhoven


+31 (0)40 235 90 30

reachable monday - sunday 9:00 - 17:30


info-museum@philips.com

reachable monday - friday 9:00 - 17:30