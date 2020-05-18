We regularly offer (free) virtual tours through the Philips Museum. The museum is closed for the time being, a virtual tour is therefore a good way to get an impression of the Philips Museum. What does it look like, such a virtual tour? Curator of the Philips Museum, Sergio Derks, will share his screen with you and "walk" through the virtual museum. He tells special stories and anecdotes. Similar to a guided tour. Of course we cannot cover everything in a short period of time, we will be experimenting in the coming period and we will work with themes. The theme of the next virtual tour is: Vinyl! About the Philips record industry.

The Vinyl Virtual Tour! is scheduled for Thursday January 28, from 8:00 PM - 8:45 PM. Below you will find the link to the registration form. After registering, you will receive an email with a link to the virtual tour. This link (from Microsoft Teams) gives direct access to the virtual tour.

Have fun and let us know what you think in the Q&A.

Virtual tour 28 January