Guided tour

Guided tours

Be inspired by the founders of the Philips concern and the numerous innovations that Philips has developed. Combine your visit with a special private tour of the museum. The Philips Museum offers various tours both inside and outside the museum. You can book a Dutch or English tour directly online. Are you booking before December 31, 2020? Then you get the private tour for € 40 (instead of € 60) per guide.

Please note: mouth masks are mandatory in the Philips Museum. The guide will also wear a mouth mask or face mask.