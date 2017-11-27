Philips Campus Connect Tour

This exciting 15-kilometre route connects the Campus South (High Tech Campus Eindhoven) and the Campus North (in Best) of the Philips Innovation Center Eindhoven and introduces you to the impressive industrial heritage of Philips in a sporty way by means of quiz questions. The tour takes you past striking buildings and locations that have been of great significance for the development of Philips and the Eindhoven region. You will also cross beautiful pieces of nature.

There are plenty of catering establishments along the entire route, where you can stretch your legs while enjoying a snack or a drink. For a longer stop you are of course very welcome in the Philips Museum.

Enjoy this sporting and educational route, which connects past, present and future!