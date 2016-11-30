Mission Eureka gives you insights into Philips inventions, which remain secret from other visitors ...

Mission Eureka is an innovative group game for everyone from the age of 8 on over 100 years of Philips inventions. You play Mission Eureka with your friends, parents or grandpa and grandma in a team of 2, 3 or 4 people. You get eight different challenges that you solve together. You touch a "station" with the iPad and your challenge begins. Together you will find out how, for example, LED light works or what X-rays do. Mission Eureka is an adventure in which you get to know the researcher in yourself in a playful way.

For children under the age of 12, cooperation with adults is necessary.

Mission Eureka takes approximately 60 minutes and is available in Dutch, English, French, German and Spanish.

General information

From 8 years old

Max. 4 persons

Rent € 5 per iPad (max. 4 people per iPad)

Note: This price does not include entrance to the Philips Museum.