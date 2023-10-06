Body.Scratch during Weekend of Science

Body.Scratch enables children to be physically engaged with games, animations and art by playing and creating. Children learn the basics of programming through dance & movement.
Choreographers work in a similar way to coders: arranging blocks of information to create art, code and more. Children connect dance moves with coding actions to create games as well. This develops their creative, motor, collaborative and socio-cultural skills, in addition to exploring ICT & Dance. This requires logical, emotional and inquiry-based learning.
Want to know more about Body.Scratch? Click here.
Weekend of Science is there to give everyone, from young to old, insight into the world of science and technology in an accessible way. The entire program and more information about Weekend of Science can be found here.
Location: Philips Museum, Emmasingel 31, Eindhoven
Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets: Reservations are not required.
Tickets for the Philips Museum can be purchased here.
Philips Museum Press:
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven
General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]
Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]
Philips Museum
Press:
Accessibility Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].
You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.
Accessibility
Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
Philips Museum
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