Vintage Philips Weekend | April 2020

 

During this weekend, usually at the beginning of April, the entire Philips Museum is all about vintage. Collectors with a heart for Philips show their most beautiful objects in the historic location where Philips started in 1891. As visitor, you can partake in various activities, for example MSX and Videopac games.

 

Collections

Various collectors display their unique collection of Philips products, such as nostalgic lamps, shavers, radios, TVs, irons, pick-ups, vacuum cleaners and more. “Products that evoke emotions and memories of times gone by. With often beautiful design, which is once again completely in fashion,” says curator Sergio Derks. During the weekend various activities are organized in and around the museum.

