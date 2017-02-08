Studio Philips Museum

Working in groups, just like a real film crew, pupils will go on a journey of discovery through the museum. Once the roles have been allocated (director, editor, presenter, cameraman, editor), the pupils will be given tasks cards to help them make a documentary about one of three topics: 'Electric light', 'Radio & Television' or 'Medical appliances'.
In 90 minutes children will learn more about technology and Philips’ inventions in a fun and exciting way. At the end of the session the Philips Museum gives the documentaries the pupils have made to the participating school.
Make a booking
Duration: 1½ hours.
Cost: € 65,- per group of max 15 persons + €9,- entrance per person.
Place: Philips Museum, exclusive transport and parking cost.
For more information contact: boekingen-museum@philips.com
Philips Museum
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
reachable monday - sunday 9:00 - 17:30
info-museum@philips.com
reachable monday - friday 9:00 - 17:30