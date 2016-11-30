Philips Experience Design plays a crucial role in Philips' mission: to improve the lives of 3 billion people in 2030. The team of more than 500 designers in 15 studios around the world creates products, services and solutions that are truly meaningful to people. Every year they receive dozens of iF, Red Dot and other leading international design prizes. A selection of recent prize-winning designs is on show especially for DDW in the Philips Museum. With this exhibition full of sketches and prototypes, the designers offer the public a unique look behind the scenes.
A designer is present every day to give you a personal explanation. There are Design Talks between 13.30 and 15.00, every day on a different subject.
The Dutch Design Week takes place from 19 to 27 October inclusive. The Philips Museum is a partner of DDW so access is free with a ddw-passe partout.
Designs on show
The expo shows ten awardwinning designs and features eight Design Talks.
Somneo Sleep & Wake-Up light | Designing light to improve lives
Endoscopy Department Transformation | Redesigning Hospital Departments to Improve More Lives
Saturday 19 October 2019
- 13:30 - 14:00
Atike Pekel : Stroke Communication Tool | Designing for every single second to save lives
Sunday 20 October 2019
- 13:30 - 14:00
Srdjan Jovicic : People Centric Community Hospital | Designing a place of significant life events
Monday 21 October 2019
- 13:30 - 14:00
Reinoud Bosman : Digital Diagnost C90 TubeHead | Designing for true human connection
Tuesday 22 October 2019
- 13:30 - 14:00
Mine Danisman & Shaun van Oorde : IntelliSpace Genomics | Translating data into personalized cancer treatment
Wednesday 23 October 2019
- 13:30 - 14:00
Frank Verbrugge : Philips S9000 Prestige | Be the man you wish to be
Thursday 24 October 2019
- 13:30 - 14:00
Emma Sandberg and Emmy van Roosmalen : Smart Baby Bottle | Giving babies a voice through data
Friday 25 October 2019
- 13:30 - 14:00
Florian Boulanger and Hyelin Lee : MRI Scanner Range | Improving lives through the experiences we curate
Saturday 26 October 2019
- 13:30 - 14:00
Reon Brand : Transforming Primary Healthcare in Kenya | Redesigning access to healthcare for people who need it most
