How is COVID-19 impacting younger healthcare professionals?
Find out more in our Future Health Index Insights report
How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting younger doctors, and how do they want the healthcare industry to change in response?
Explore perspectives of the next generation of healthcare professionals on training, technology and job satisfaction in the first global survey of its kind. Download the full report now.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.