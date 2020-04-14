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Shaping the future of health together

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Shaping the future of health together

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How is COVID-19 impacting younger healthcare professionals?
Find out more in our Future Health Index report

Download the report to find out

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How is COVID-19 impacting younger healthcare professionals?
Find out more in our Future Health Index Insights report

Download the report to find out

"We're at a healthcare tipping point. The next generation of healthcare workers will be vital to transform healthcare solutions and achieve better outcomes for all."

 

Nancy Brown

CEO. American Heart Association
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COVID-19 and younger healthcare professionals

How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting younger doctors, and how do they want the healthcare industry to change in response?

Read the report

2020 Future Health Index
 

Explore perspectives of the next generation of healthcare professionals on training, technology and job satisfaction in the first global survey of its kind. Download the full report now.

Read the report

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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