Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
NL

Search terms

Museum

Private guided tour with discount


     

Do you want to get more out of your museum visit? Want to know more about the story of more than a century of innovation and entrepreneurship? You can have a private tour in a group of 4 people from one of our passionate guides.

 

Book your tour (available in Dutch and English) at least 7 days in advance. The group may consist of a maximum of 4 people. Book your private tour before December 31, 2020 for the promotional price of € 40 per group (instead of € 60).

 

Please note: mouth masks are mandatory in the Philips Museum. The guide will also wear a mouth mask or face mask.

 

More about guided tours

 

Book a guided tour

Back to news overview

More news:

Practical information

Practical information
House rules
Museum café
Museum shop

Accessibility

The Philips Museum is accessible for wheelchair and mobility scooter

Guide dogs allowed

Kidsproof 2019

Contact

Philips Museum
Emmasingel 31

5611 AZ Eindhoven


+31 (0)40 235 90 30

reachable monday - sunday 9:00 - 17:30


info-museum@philips.com

reachable monday - friday 9:00 - 17:30