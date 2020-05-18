The Philips Museum in Eindhoven will reopen on Thursday 19 November. Your visit to the museum may be different than usual, below you have an overview of all our measures. We wish you a pleasant visit!

Wearing a mouth mask in the museum is mandatory from Wednesday 30 September. Except for children up to 13 years old. We do this in response to advice from the Brabant-Southeast safety region. Visitors also indicated in our survey that they liked this.

Pre-booking your ticket (s) is mandatory. A maximum of 10 visitors per 15 minutes can enter. This so that we can ensure a smooth passage of visitors and in this way we can cooperate well with any contact investigation of the GGD.

In order to guarantee the 1.5 meter distance rule, arrows have been placed in the museum to make the one-way traffic clear. There can be a limited number of people per room, we indicate this clearly per room.

At the ticket office you can scan your ticket yourself, printing is not necessary, showing the ticket on your phone is enough. Let us know at the checkout if you had ordered additional products, such as the iPad game Mission Eureka or the Lampjes Treasure Hunt.

Guided tours can be booked again, at fixed times and for groups with a maximum size. There are also outdoor tours available! Book your tour here

If you or someone in your party has Corona-related health complaints, we ask you to postpone the visit. You can only change the date on your e-ticket for this reason, via this telephone number: 06-28744155 or email info-museum@philips.com.

In the museum you can only pay by debit or credit card.

In the museum there are various points for disinfecting your hands and contact surfaces are also frequently and carefully cleaned.

In the museum we work with an air circulation system with 100% fresh air supply. We commissioned a study into our air quality and it shows that we more than meet the standard. We produce sufficient fresh air in relation to the visitor capacity.