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3D PelvisVIEW
3D PelvisVIEW
MR clinical application
MRI-software
3D PelvisVIEW
MR clinical application
MRI-software
3D VIEW is an advanced 3D TSE technique that lets you acquire high resolution data in multiple directions, including oblique, in one scan helping you enhance your confidence when diagnosing lesions.
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Documentatie
Brochure
3D BrainVIEW
(240.74 KB)
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Klinische afbeeldingsgalerij
3D PelvisVIEW - Axial T2w TSE
Documentatie
3D BrainVIEW
PDF
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240.74 KB