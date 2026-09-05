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Diagnostische beeldvorming
MRI
MRI-software
DWI TSE - Brain
DWI TSE - Brain
MR Clinical application
MRI-software
DWI TSE - Brain
MR Clinical application
MRI-software
DWI TSE allows diffusion imaging with excellent signal-to-noise ratio and sharpness with reduced geometric distortion*, especially in challenging anatomies such as inner ear.
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Documentatie
Brochure
Clinical applications brochure
(10.98 MB)
Alles bekijken
Klinische afbeeldingsgalerij
Axial DWI TSE (b1000)
Axial DWI TSE (ADC)
Coronal DWI TSE (b1000)
Axial DWI TSE (b1000)
Documentatie
Clinical applications brochure
PDF
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10.98 MB
Disclaimer
* Compared to DWI EPI