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Zoom Diffusion - Brain
Zoom Diffusion - Brain
MR clinical application
MRI-software
Zoom Diffusion - Brain
MR clinical application
MRI-software
Zoom Diffusion allows you to acquire small FOV imaging, down to 200 x 50 mm, with reduced geometrical distortion¹ and higher spatial resolution².
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Documentatie
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Zoom Diffusion MR clinical application
(207.55 KB)
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Klinische afbeeldingsgalerij
Axial Zoom Diffusion (ADC)
Documentatie
Product Brochure Philips Zoom Diffusion MR clinical application
PDF
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207.55 KB
Disclaimer
¹Due to reduced EPI echo train length in DWI-EPI compared to conventional Philips full FOV DWI-EPI
²Due to smaller acquisition voxel size compared to Philips full FOV DWI-EPI, with same level of geometrical distortion