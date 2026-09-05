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Diagnostische beeldvorming
MRI
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T2* Perfusion
T2* Perfusion
MR Clinical application
MRI-software
T2* Perfusion
MR Clinical application
MRI-software
T2* based perfusion sequence with short scan time, providing long TEs. T2* perfusion maps include Mean Transit Time (MTT), Time To Peak (TTP), Time of Arrival (T0), Negative Integral (NI) and Index.
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Documentatie
Brochure
Clinical applications brochure
(10.98 MB)
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Klinische afbeeldingsgalerij
Axial T2* Perfusion
Documentatie
Clinical applications brochure
PDF
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10.98 MB