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BBG nasal aspirator
BBG nasal aspirator
Nasal aspirator
Neonatale benodigdheden
BBG nasal aspirator
Nasal aspirator
Neonatale benodigdheden
Developed in conjunction with Miami Children’s Hospital, the BBG nasal aspirator allows efficient, non-invasive suction of the nasal cavity.
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Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs
Kenmerken
Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs
Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.
Philips - BBG nasal aspirator Nasal aspirator - Philips