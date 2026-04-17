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Safe-T-Care Infusion sets
Safe-T-Care Infusion sets
IV fluid delivery system
Neonatale benodigdheden
Safe-T-Care Infusion sets
IV fluid delivery system
Neonatale benodigdheden
Safe-T-Care Infusion Sets were developed in response to specific requests by clinicians to provide a cost-effective system for IV fluid delivery. They allow the caregiver to administer any type of IV solution in a closed system.
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Closed-system fluid delivery is cost-effective
Two sizes with optional filter suit a range of patients
Kenmerken
Closed-system fluid delivery is cost-effective
Safe-T-Care Infusion Sets allow caregivers to administer medication, lipids, and other fluids intravenously in a cost-effective, closed system.
Two sizes with optional filter suit a range of patients
Two sizes with optional filter suit a range of patients
Gerelateerde producten
Safe-T-Care Infusion sets
Safe-T-Care Infusion Sets were developed in response to specific requests by clinicians to provide a cost-effective system for IV fluid delivery. They allow the caregiver to administer any type of IV solution in a closed system.
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