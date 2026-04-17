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ECG
MX40
MX40
Adapter, 5L+SpO2
ECG
MX40
Adapter, 5L+SpO2
ECG
An accessory for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors and IntelliVue connector style disposable and reusable ECG leadsets and DIN prewired electrodes. Also supports Masimo SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.
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Reusable
Specificaties
Product details
Packaging Unit
1
Use with Other Supplies
1943A, 989803210401, 989803211031
Number of Leads
5