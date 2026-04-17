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MR‑monitoring
Adult LoFlo CO2 with O2 Cannulas (20)
Adult LoFlo CO2 with O2 Cannulas (20)
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Adult LoFlo CO2 with O2 Cannulas (20)
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Divided Cannula for simultaneous delivery of O2 and EtCO2 sampling. For monitors configured without anesthetic agents options.
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
Box of 20
Disposable or reusable
Single Use
Patient Application
Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400)
866120 (Expression MR200)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - LoFlo Sample Line, Adult Cannula Divided, Box of 20 - Philips