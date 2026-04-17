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MR‑monitoring
Essential Manual 1 / each
Essential Manual 1 / each
Manual
MR‑monitoring
Essential Manual 1 / each
Manual
MR‑monitoring
Essential 865353 instructions for use
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.999 kg
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Essential Manual 1/each Manual - Philips