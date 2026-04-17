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ECG
FR3 3-Lead IEC
FR3 3-Lead IEC
ECG cable
ECG
FR3 3-Lead IEC
ECG cable
ECG
Extends the capabilities of the HeartStart FR3 to provide non diagostic views of ECG Leads I, II, and III
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
Each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
HeartStart FR3
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - FR3 3-Lead IEC ECG cable - Philips