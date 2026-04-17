Skip to main content
Professionele gezondheidszorg
Producten en services
Inspiratie
Ondersteuning & contact
Shop
Verbruiksartikelen
Klinische studies
Recording Paper box of 20 rolls, monitoring, thermal
Recording Paper box of 20 rolls, monitoring, thermal
Roll
Klinische studies
Recording Paper box of 20 rolls, monitoring, thermal
Roll
Klinische studies
Chemical/thermal paper, no header, no grid
Neem contact op met verkoop
Technische ondersteuning
Alle professionele Philips-klanten in de gezondheidszorg kunnen kosteloos servicetickets voor apparatuur openen, volgen en beheren in ons
Klantenserviceportaal
.
Registreer hier voor een account
.
Voor alle ondersteuningsbronnen en contactinformatie kunt u terecht op onze
Ondersteuningshub
.
Specificaties
Product details
Product Category
Paper
Paper Size
58.7 mm x 25 m (2.3" x 82')
Product Type
Roll
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
.480 kg
Packaging Unit
20 rolls per box
Minimum Shelf Life
None
CE Certified
N/A
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
No
BPA Free
Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
863301, 863310, 863365, 863300, 863320, 863303, 863311, 863366, 863302, 863321, 863304, 863322, 863277, 863278, 863279, 863283, 863360, 863359, 863380
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Recording Paper box of 20 rolls, monitoring, thermal Roll, header, grid - Philips