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MR‑monitoring
Short Neonatal ECG 2.0 Cable AAMI
Short Neonatal ECG 2.0 Cable AAMI
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Short Neonatal ECG 2.0 Cable AAMI
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
AAMI compliant. For all patients weighing over 10 kg (22 lbs). Cable length: 15 in (38.1 cm).
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
866120 (Expression MR200)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803179051
Sterile or Non-Sterile
No
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.070 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Neonatal ECG Cable 4 Lead Neonatal ECG Cable ECG Cable - Philips