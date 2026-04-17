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Exergen Temporal Scanner
Exergen Temporal Scanner
Temporal Scanner
Sensoren en accessoires
Exergen Temporal Scanner
Temporal Scanner
Sensoren en accessoires
Exergen Temporal Scanner measures spotcheck temperature on the forehead for use with neonates, pediatric and adult patients.
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Technische ondersteuning
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Accurate temperature with a gentle forehead scan
Kenmerken
Compatibility
The Exergen Temporal Scanner is compatible with IntelliVue Patient Monitor MP5SC and MP5. Package includes measurement device and adapter cable.
Exergen Temporal Scanner - Philips