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Patiëntmonitoring
Widescreen
Widescreen
Touch 24-inch LCD Display
Patiëntmonitoring
Widescreen
Touch 24-inch LCD Display
Patiëntmonitoring
This 24-inch widescreen LCD display has touch capability and is for use with IntelliVue Patient Information Center iX monitoring systems.
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Philips - Widescreen Touch 24-inch LCD Display - Philips