Lumify Exceptional portable ultrasound from your smart device

Lumify

Exceptional portable ultrasound from your smart device

A breakthrough in point-of-care imaging. Philips Lumify combines transducers and an ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible smart phone and tablet. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily in more POC scenarios: emergency medicine, critical care, bedside, and office practice.

App-based ultrasound

App-based ultrasound

Ready when you need it. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible device. Connect the transducer. Begin scanning. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets.
Preset optimization

Preset optimization

Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and XRES are used to optimize image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase definition.
Ob/Gyn exams

Ob/Gyn exams

The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Lung imaging

Lung imaging

The Lung preset is optimized to highlight the artifacts commonly seen in lung imaging and enables easy visualization of lung sliding at the pleural interface. The Lung preset is supported on all Lumify transducers.
Abdomen exams

Abdomen exams

The abdomen preset is optimized for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization in the Abdomen preset is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs like the kidney. The Abdomen preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
FAST exams

FAST exams

The FAST preset is optimized for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset provides strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping enable rapid results and confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.
Cardiac exams

Cardiac exams

The Cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is optimized to provide high quality cardiac images, including the penetration needed for technically difficult patients. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow is optimized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function.
S4-1 phased array transducer

S4-1 phased array transducer

The Lumify S4-1 transducer has a small footprint and is optimized for cardiac exams, as well as FAST, lung and abdomen.
C5-2 curved array transducer

C5-2 curved array transducer

The C5-2 transducer is optimized for all trimesters of OB/GYN exams, as well as lung, abdomen, and gallbladder exams.
L12-4 linear array transducer

L12-4 linear array transducer

The L12-4 transducer provides easy access for vascular and superficial imaging, as well as lung, soft-tissue, and musculoskeletal exams.
Simple connectivity

Simple connectivity

Lumify provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet.

