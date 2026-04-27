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Esprit/V200 Reusable Wye Piece
Esprit/V200 Reusable Wye Piece
Accessories
Capnografie
Esprit/V200 Reusable Wye Piece
Accessories
Capnografie
Can be used with other invasive ventilators
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
Each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
Esprit/V200
Use with Philips Supplies
N/A
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.25 lb
Minimum Shelf Life
No minimum
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Esprit/V200 Reusable Wye Piece Accessories - Philips