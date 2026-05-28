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mC12-3 Transducer
mC12-3 Transducer
Tightly curved PureWave Transducer
Echografie
mC12-3 Transducer
Tightly curved PureWave Transducer
Echografie
Elevates pediatric imaging with PureWave performance – 30% more penetration than C8-5 transducer* delivers versatility in applications across a variety of patient sizes.
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PureWave technology
12 - 3 MHz frequency range
Curved array type
Specificaties
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Frequency range
12-3 MHz
Number of elements
160
Field of view
90
Aperture
16 mm
Array type
Tightly curved PureWave
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
*Internal measurement report comparing C8-5 and mC12-3 transducers
mC12-3 PureWave transducer - Philips