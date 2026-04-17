Developed by ESA to reduce anaesthesiology complexities

OLEH was developed by the European Society of Anaesthesiology (ESA) to address the complexities of anesthesiology practice. It aims to reduce errors and increase workflow efficiency. As exclusive founding sponsor of the OLEH project, Philips Medical Systems worked with the ESA and OLEH’s authors to make this valuable decision-support tool available to anesthesiologists. OLEH runs on IntelliVue patient monitors, stand-alone PCs or dual display Philips IntelliVue Information Center. It is available in English only.