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Reusable Leg
Reusable Leg
Belt
Foetaal en moeder
Reusable Leg
Belt
Foetaal en moeder
Fetal Monitoring: 32mm x 15m, Grey, washable, water resistant, latex-free elastic leg belt with button holes. Must be cut to length.
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Technische ondersteuning
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Documentatie
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Disposable Abdominal Belt Belt
(95.46 KB)
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Specificaties
Fetal Belt
Belt Length
15 m (49.2') long, 32 mm (1.3'') wide
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1364A, M1365A, M2738A
Product Category
Fetal
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Belt
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.407 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 roll per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentatie
Product Brochure Philips Disposable Abdominal Belt Belt
PDF
|
95.46 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Reusable Leg Belt Belt - Philips