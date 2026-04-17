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Flow Sensor Adult/Pediatric Spirometry Combined
Flow Sensor Adult/Pediatric Spirometry Combined
Spirometry
Capnografie
Flow Sensor Adult/Pediatric Spirometry Combined
Spirometry
Capnografie
IntelliVue Spirometry CO2. CO2/Flow, ET: 4 mm, disposable, color: clear.
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Specificaties
Gas Spirometry
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1014A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Gas
Product Type
Spirometry
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
.765 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
10 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Flow Sensor Adult/Pediatric Spirometry Combined Spirometry - Philips