Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Lead Set
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.160 kg
Packaging Unit
1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1663A; M1949A; M1978A