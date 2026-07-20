Skip to main content
Professionele gezondheidszorg
Producten en services
Inspiratie
Ondersteuning & contact
Shop
Verbruiksartikelen
Klinische studies
PageWriter XL thermal paper z-fold with 206mm red grid and 7.3cm (2 7/8") header.
PageWriter XL thermal paper z-fold with 206mm red grid and 7.3cm (2 7/8") header.
Z-fold
Klinische studies
PageWriter XL thermal paper z-fold with 206mm red grid and 7.3cm (2 7/8") header.
Z-fold
Klinische studies
Cardiograph recording paper: PageWriter XL thermal paper, Z-fold, with 2-7/8" (7.3cm) header, red grid. Size: 8.5" x 11"
Neem contact op met verkoop
Technische ondersteuning
Alle professionele Philips-klanten in de gezondheidszorg kunnen kosteloos servicetickets voor apparatuur openen, volgen en beheren in ons
Klantenserviceportaal
.
Registreer hier voor een account
.
Voor alle ondersteuningsbronnen en contactinformatie kunt u terecht op onze
Ondersteuningshub
.
Documentatie
Brochure
Diagnostic cardiology supplies catalog
(2.35 MB)
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
(2.89 MB)
Alles bekijken
Specificaties
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
A4 size
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Product Category
Paper
Product Type
Z-fold
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Disposable
CE Certified
Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentatie
Diagnostic cardiology supplies catalog
PDF
|
2.35 MB
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
PDF
|
2.89 MB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - PageWriter XL thermal paper - HCM1707A - Philips