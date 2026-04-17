Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Lead Set
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.150 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 lead set
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1602A; M1663A; M1949A