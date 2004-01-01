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Comfort Care multi‐patient use cuff, adult M1574A / 989803104171

NBP accessories

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The Philips Comfort Care non‐ invasive blood pressure (NBP) cuff is a multi‐patient adult cuff that features soft material for patient comfort, while offering the economic benefits of multi‐patient use with waterproof design

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Soft yet tough

Comfort meets practicality

The Comfort Care cuff is made using soft material for patient comfort, while it also features waterproof design that resists stains and odors. The result is a practical alternative to traditional multi‐ patient cuffs, and a smart choice for busy clinical units that use cuffs frequently.

Comfort meets practicality

The Comfort Care cuff is made using soft material for patient comfort, while it also features waterproof design that resists stains and odors. The result is a practical alternative to traditional multi‐ patient cuffs, and a smart choice for busy clinical units that use cuffs frequently.

Comfort meets practicality

The Comfort Care cuff is made using soft material for patient comfort, while it also features waterproof design that resists stains and odors. The result is a practical alternative to traditional multi‐ patient cuffs, and a smart choice for busy clinical units that use cuffs frequently.
Strength and reliability

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.
  • Soft yet tough
  • Strength and reliability
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Soft yet tough

Comfort meets practicality

The Comfort Care cuff is made using soft material for patient comfort, while it also features waterproof design that resists stains and odors. The result is a practical alternative to traditional multi‐ patient cuffs, and a smart choice for busy clinical units that use cuffs frequently.

Comfort meets practicality

The Comfort Care cuff is made using soft material for patient comfort, while it also features waterproof design that resists stains and odors. The result is a practical alternative to traditional multi‐ patient cuffs, and a smart choice for busy clinical units that use cuffs frequently.

Comfort meets practicality

The Comfort Care cuff is made using soft material for patient comfort, while it also features waterproof design that resists stains and odors. The result is a practical alternative to traditional multi‐ patient cuffs, and a smart choice for busy clinical units that use cuffs frequently.
Strength and reliability

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Technische specificaties

NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Adult
Bladder Width
  • 13 cm (5.1 in)
Limb Circumference
  • 27–35 cm (10.6–13.7 in)
Cuff Color
  • Light Mocha
Bladder Length
  • 28 cm (11 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • NBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 860335, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .090 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cuff
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B, 989803209761, 989803209771
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Adult
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • NBP
Bekijk alle specificaties
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Adult
Bladder Width
  • 13 cm (5.1 in)
Limb Circumference
  • 27–35 cm (10.6–13.7 in)
Cuff Color
  • Light Mocha
Bladder Length
  • 28 cm (11 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • NBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 860335, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .090 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cuff
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B, 989803209761, 989803209771
  • 1 Philips NIBP cuffs prove strength and reliability; Philips p/n 4522 962 98181 * OCT 2013.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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Continue
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