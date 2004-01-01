The Philips Comfort Care non‐ invasive blood pressure (NBP) cuff is a multi‐patient adult cuff that features soft material for patient comfort, while offering the economic benefits of multi‐patient use with waterproof design
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|Patient Application
|
|Cuff Size
|
|Bladder Width
|
|Limb Circumference
|
|Cuff Color
|
|Bladder Length
|
|Number of Hoses
|
|Cuff Connector Style
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Cuff Size
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Patient Application
|
|Cuff Size
|
|Bladder Width
|
|Limb Circumference
|
|Cuff Color
|
|Bladder Length
|
|Number of Hoses
|
|Cuff Connector Style
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
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