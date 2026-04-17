Skip to main content
Professionele gezondheidszorg
Producten en services
Inspiratie
Ondersteuning & contact
Shop
Verbruiksartikelen
Sensoren en accessoires
Cable Bath Temperature Probe 9850A
Cable Bath Temperature Probe 9850A
Temperature Probe
Sensoren en accessoires
Cable Bath Temperature Probe 9850A
Temperature Probe
Sensoren en accessoires
CABLE BATH TEMP PROBE 9850A. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices.
Neem contact op met verkoop
Technische ondersteuning
Alle professionele Philips-klanten in de gezondheidszorg kunnen kosteloos servicetickets voor apparatuur openen, volgen en beheren in ons
Klantenserviceportaal
.
Registreer hier voor een account
.
Voor alle ondersteuningsbronnen en contactinformatie kunt u terecht op onze
Ondersteuningshub
.
Specificaties
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Cardiac Output
Product Type
Temperature Probe
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
12 months
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Cable Bath Temperature Probe 9850A Temperature Probe - Philips