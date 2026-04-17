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Hartminuutvolume
Cable Cardiac Output (15 Pin)
Cable Cardiac Output (15 Pin)
Cable
Hartminuutvolume
Cable Cardiac Output (15 Pin)
Cable
Hartminuutvolume
Cable Cardiac Output (15 Pin)/ Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices.
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Technische ondersteuning
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Specificaties
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Cardiac Output
Product Type
Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Cable Cardiac Output (15 Pin) Cable - Philips