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Invasieve bloeddrukmeting
Cable Pressure Adpt PH-FE
Cable Pressure Adpt PH-FE
Adapter Cable
Invasieve bloeddrukmeting
Cable Pressure Adpt PH-FE
Adapter Cable
Invasieve bloeddrukmeting
Cable Pressure Adpt PH-FE. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices
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Technische ondersteuning
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Documentatie
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Single DPT TP4 60" Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit
(557.78 KB)
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Specificaties
Product details
Product Category
IBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Adapter Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentatie
Product Brochure Philips Single DPT TP4 60" Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit
PDF
|
557.78 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Cable Pressure Adpt PH-FE Adapter Cable - Philips