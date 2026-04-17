Skip to main content
Professionele gezondheidszorg
Producten en services
Inspiratie
Ondersteuning & contact
Shop
Verbruiksartikelen
ECG
RADIOPAQUE 1-lead 54 in
RADIOPAQUE 1-lead 54 in
Lead Set
ECG
RADIOPAQUE 1-lead 54 in
Lead Set
ECG
LEAD SET RADIOPAQUE 12 LEAD 54in. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices.
Neem contact op met verkoop
Technische ondersteuning
Alle professionele Philips-klanten in de gezondheidszorg kunnen kosteloos servicetickets voor apparatuur openen, volgen en beheren in ons
Klantenserviceportaal
.
Registreer hier voor een account
.
Voor alle ondersteuningsbronnen en contactinformatie kunt u terecht op onze
Ondersteuningshub
.
Documentatie
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
Alles bekijken
Specificaties
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Application Site
Chest
Lead Set Length
1.4 m (4.6')
Number of Leads
12
Shielded
Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
Grabber
Color Coding
AAMI
Product details
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Lead Set
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentatie
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - LEAD SET RADIOPAQUE 12 LEAD 54in Lead Set - Philips