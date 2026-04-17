Skip to main content
Professionele gezondheidszorg
Producten en services
Inspiratie
Ondersteuning & contact
Shop
Verbruiksartikelen
ECG
ST80i Tango M2
ST80i Tango M2
Blood Pressure Monitor
ECG
ST80i Tango M2
Blood Pressure Monitor
ECG
An optional blood pressure monitor accessory for use with the Philips ST80i stress testing system.
Online winkelen
Technische ondersteuning
Alle professionele Philips-klanten in de gezondheidszorg kunnen kosteloos servicetickets voor apparatuur openen, volgen en beheren in ons
Klantenserviceportaal
.
Registreer hier voor een account
.
Voor alle ondersteuningsbronnen en contactinformatie kunt u terecht op onze
Ondersteuningshub
.
Accessoires en opties
ST80i
Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.
ST80i Tango M2 Blood Pressure Monitor - Philips