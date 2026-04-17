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MR‑monitoring
Universal Gating Interface
Universal Gating Interface
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Universal Gating Interface
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Connects cardiac output of Expression monitors to any MRI system that has its own wired gating cable or wireless interface feature and systems with vector gating (15ft / 4.57m).
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Length
15 ft.
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400)
866120 (Expression MR200)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
CE Certified
Yes
Gerelateerde producten
Expression MR400
Elevate your monitoring capabilities from MR-level to bedside-level.
Philips - Expression Universal Vector Gating Interface Cable - Philips