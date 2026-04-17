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MR‑monitoring
Adult/Pediatric IBP Transducers (20)
Adult/Pediatric IBP Transducers (20)
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Adult/Pediatric IBP Transducers (20)
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Single patient use. For use with 989803194601 IBP Transducer Cable.
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Technische ondersteuning
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
Box 20
Disposable or reusable
Single Use
Patient Application
Adults / Pediatrics
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400)
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Ethylene oxide sterilization
Gerelateerde producten
Expression MR400
Elevate your monitoring capabilities from MR-level to bedside-level.
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Expression MR400 Invasive Blood Pressure Transducer Adult/Pediatric - Philips